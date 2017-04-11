Man, 40, charged with felony sex abuse of 12-year-old girl at Herndon in-home daycare

- Officials have arrested a 40-year-old Herndon, Va. man on charges of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl at an in-home daycare.

Fairfax County Police say Oscar Perez Rangel was not the daycare operator, but lived in the home and assaulted the girl on several occasions. Rangel is charged with three counts of felony animate object sexual penetration and two counts of felony aggravated sexual battery.

Officials say the sexual abuse happened between October and December 2016. The victim reported the offense to school staff, and detectives received the information on March 28.

The daycare is located in the 13100 block of Kidwell Field Road, in Herndon.

Fairfax County Police say they do not believe there are any other victims at this time.

Any information that may be useful in this case can be directed to Det. Elizabeth Melendez at 703-246-7885.