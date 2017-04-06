Judge to decide fate of father accused of killing young son

Joaquin Shadow Rams. Photo by Manassas City Police Department
Joaquin Shadow Rams. Photo by Manassas City Police Department

Posted:Apr 06 2017 03:38PM EDT

Updated:Apr 06 2017 03:49PM EDT

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A judge will decide the fate of a Virginia father accused of killing his 1-year-old son for insurance money.

Joaquin Rams is charged with capital murder in the 2012 death of his son, Prince McLeod Rams. Prosecutors said during closing arguments Thursday in Manassas that he killed the boy to collect on more than $500,000 in life insurance he had taken out on Prince's life.

PREVIOUS: Father charged in 1-year-old son's slaying goes on trial

Defense lawyers say Prince died after suffering a fever-induced seizure. The trial featured conflicting testimony from medical experts about the likelihood of Prince dying from natural causes.

If convicted, Rams faces an automatic life sentence. While he is charged with capital murder, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty in exchange for having the case decided by a judge instead of a jury.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories