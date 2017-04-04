Police: Man bites finger of Arlington, Va. medic during injury evaluation

- A Maryland man bit the finger of an Arlington County Fire Department Medic who was attempting to do a medical evaluation on him for injuries Monday.

Police were called to the 4700 block of Lee Highway at around 9:52 p.m. on April 3 to a report of a "disorderly subject inside a restaurant," according to the Arlington County Police Department.

Officers escorted Jorge Luis Quintero-Amayo, 28, of Temple Hills, Maryland, outside of the restaurant and as they were conducting their investigation he became “combative and assaulted multiple officers,” according to officials.

Officials say that once Quintero-Amayo was in custody he bit the finger of the medic who was attempting to evaluate him for injuries. He now faces five counts of assault and battery on law enforcement, and single counts of assault on medical personnel, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, and failure to ID.

Quintero-Amayo is currently being held without bond.