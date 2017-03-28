Herndon Police search for missing service dog

- Herndon Police are searching for a missing service dog named ‘Bella.’

Bella was last seen near the Grove, Herndon Parkway, according to Herndon Police.

She is a Labrador-Shepherd mix and was wearing a pink collar. She does not have her service dog vest on.

Herndon Police would like anyone who has seen her or know her whereabouts to call 703-435-6846.