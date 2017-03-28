Herndon Police search for missing service dog

Photo courtesy of Herndon Police
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo courtesy of Herndon Police

Photo courtesy of Herndon Police
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo courtesy of Herndon Police

Photo courtesy of Herndon Police
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo courtesy of Herndon Police

Photo courtesy of Herndon Police
Photo courtesy of Herndon Police
Photo courtesy of Herndon Police
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 28 2017 12:30PM EDT

Updated:Mar 28 2017 12:36PM EDT

HERNDON, Va. - Herndon Police are searching for a missing service dog named ‘Bella.’

Bella was last seen near the Grove, Herndon Parkway, according to Herndon Police.

She is a Labrador-Shepherd mix and was wearing a pink collar. She does not have her service dog vest on.

Herndon Police would like anyone who has seen her or know her whereabouts to call 703-435-6846.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories