2 adults, 3 children transported after fire destroys Woodbridge home

- Authorities say two adults and three children were transferred to hospitals Friday morning after flames ripped through a Woodbridge, Va. home.

Assistant Chief of Community Safety, Matt Smolsky says the children transported were ages nine, seven and four.

The cause of the fire was from improperly discarded smoking materials on the back porch, according to officials.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 11200 Ramrod Road in Woodbridge. The residences were awoken by the sound of breaking glass and exited a window, then lowered themselves off the roof. Two grandparents in the home were in the basement and were able to walk out of the home unharmed.

All residents are being treated for non-life threatening injures. Unfortunately, a family dog is still missing.