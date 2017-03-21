Prosecutor: new allegations over mentally ill inmate's death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say they're investigating new allegations regarding the 2015 death of a mentally ill inmate.

The Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney said Tuesday that state police are investigating. Her office declined to elaborate.

Jamycheal Mitchell died at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail a few months after his arrest for allegedly stealing junk food. A medical examiner said the 24-year-old died from heart failure accompanied by severe weight loss.

A jail spokeswoman said Tuesday that the facility is offering its full cooperation. The jail already faces a $60 million lawsuit from Mitchell's family over claims that he was poorly treated. Their lawyer, Mark Krudys, declined to comment.

The Department of Justice is also investigating the jail, particularly its treatment of mentally ill inmates. Mitchell suffered from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

