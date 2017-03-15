Police searching for man accused of abducting man in Va. [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Victorious Minter Virginia News Police searching for man accused of abducting man in Va. Leesburg police need help finding a known gang member who is considered armed and dangerous.

- Leesburg police need help finding a known gang member who is considered armed and dangerous.

Victorious Minter is wanted for abducting another man on March 14 in Leesburg, Virginia.

Minter was armed when he forced the man into a vehicle, but fortunately, the victim was able to jump out of the car while it was moving, according to officials. Officers later found the vehicle and took one of the two alleged abductors into custody.

Minter escaped police and is still on the loose. He is described by police as a black male, standing 5’8” tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his upper torso.

While searching for Minter, officers also responded to a call of a robbery at an Exxon gas station and determined that he tried to rob it, according to police.

The Leesburg Criminal Investigation Section is currently investigating this incident and asking anyone with any information to contact them at 703-771-4500. If you have any information and wish to remain anonymous, call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-442-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin with LPDTIP.