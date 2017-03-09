Uber driver abducted by man carrying drugs, large amount of money

- A 26-year-old female Uber driver was kidnapped in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon by a man who was carrying marijuana, prescription pills, and money, according to officials.

A friend of the driver reported to Prince William County Police that her friend, a Woodbridge woman, had made contact from her Uber vehicle and said she had picked up a passenger who refused to get out and was forcing her to drive to different locations around Woodbridge.

After the Uber driver picked up the man she realized that he had drugs and a large amount of money on him. When she told the passenger to get out of her car, the man refused and forced her to continue driving to the other locations.

Officers were able to stop her vehicle in the area of Minnieville Road and General Washington Drive. Officials say the man was arrested and marijuana, prescription pills, and money were recovered from the scene.

Police have identified the man they arrested as Harpreet Singh Sandhu, 26, of Centreville. He faces charges of abduction, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV narcotic and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

He is being held without bond and will be in court May 1.