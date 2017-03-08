Police looking for missing 'endangered' woman

- A woman from Dumfries is considered missing and endangered, according to Prince William County Police.

Sharon Lee Lynch, 60, left her home located in the 5000 block of Holleyside Drive in Dumfries on Tuesday evening.

Officials believe she left her home voluntarily but may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered.

Officials believe she may be driving a white 2002 Acura TL with VA Tags JMW-2612. She is described as a white female, 5’05", 120lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Ms. Lynch’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.