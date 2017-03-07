Arlington police warn residents after home break-in Virginia News Arlington police warn residents after home break-in Arlington police are investigating a frightening incident that happened near Fort Myer Monday night.

A woman told police a man tried to force his way into her bedroom, before being scared off by the sounds of approaching officers.

“The victim was inside her bedroom when she heard the door to the apartment enter she could see that there was somebody inside the residence and as she moved toward her bedroom door the suspect came toward her door, she believed that he possibly had a knife on him, when she went to close her bedroom door he tried to force his way in. He was unable to force his way in and when he heard the sirens coming because she had called 911 he fled the area," explained Ashley Savage with Arlington County Police.

Police are unable to give a description of the suspect at this time, but they want residents to be aware of the break-in.