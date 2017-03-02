MISSING: 17-year-old last seen at Ballston Mall

- Officials need help finding a missing 17-year-old who has a developmental disability, according to Fairfax County Police.

Alex Daniel Terceros was last seen Tuesday when his mom dropped him off at Ballston Mall at around 1:30 p.m.

Help us find a missing teen that is developmentally delayed. He was last seen yesterday at Ballston Mall. https://t.co/S9sHoVjc1p pic.twitter.com/nuzEaAeOlB — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) March 1, 2017

His mom reported him missing Wednesday when he didn’t return home. He has also left home before and traveled “a great distance” before he was found, officials said.

Alex is around 5’5” and weighs about 140 to 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black North Face hoodie sweater, blue and black shorts, and black Jordan sneakers. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who has seen Alex or has any information about his whereabouts, please call Detective Dean Tran at 571-389-3217, or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131 or you can contact Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637).