Man arrested after sexually assaulting woman in her Va. apartment

- A 27-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a man inside of her apartment in Annandale, Virginia, according to Fairfax County police.

The assault took place in the 7900 block of John Adams Court.

The woman was moving out of her apartment when a man approached her and said do you need help, she said no and then later that same man entered her apartment and attacked her.

Police say the woman's 37-year-old neighbor heard her screaming during the attack and came to see if everything was ok. The man threw the neighbor to the ground and ran away.

Police arrested Burhan Nurhussein Ahmed, 20, of Annandale Wednesday afternoon. Officials say he will be held at the Adult Detention Center and charged with abduction with intent to defile, burglary with intent to defile, object sexual penetration, forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, and attempted object sexual penetration.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.