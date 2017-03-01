Detectives search for human remains in Virginia

Officials are searching for human remains in two different places in Virginia.

The two places are on the grounds of Holmes Run Park, near the 6000 block of Crater Place, and at Tysons Pimmit Park, in the Falls Church area.

Dog teams from the Montgomery County, Maryland Police Department and the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, Homicide, Gang Unit and Crime Scene detectives along with members of the police department’s Search and Rescue Unit are searching the areas and say they could continue for an extended period of time.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 703-246-7800, or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.