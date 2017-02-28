West Potomac High School principal resigns Virginia News West Potomac High School principal resigns The principal of West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia has resigned.

Before his resignation, Alex Case had already been on leave for some time. Assistant principal Michelle Lyttle was also put on leave at the same time as Case.

PREVIOUS: West Potomac High School principal, assistant principal on leave

Although the Fairfax School district refuses to say what's behind the leave and resignation, a district spokesman says it has nothing to do with the students and is strictly a personal matter.

In a letter sent to parents on Friday, Case said:

“I am excited to pursue new opportunities to serve our community while also dedicating more time to my family, which has been challenging while working so tirelessly to champion the excellence we so consistently see from you and throughout all parts of West Potomac High School.”

Case had been the principal of West Potomac High School since December of 2013.