Virginia man killed in freak accident involving his car Virginia News Virginia man killed in freak accident involving his car He was repairing the car at the time when it went into reverse throwing him onto the ground and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Fairfax County Police.

- A Fairfax County man died over the weekend in a freak accident involving his car.

He was repairing the car at the time when it went into reverse throwing him onto the ground and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Fairfax County Police.

Police say an 8-year-old boy, unrelated to the victim, was in the car at the time of the accident. The victim reportedly asked the child to start the car, and that’s when the car then went into reverse striking a home nearby.

David Sifuentes, 29, was holding onto the steering wheel at the time when police say he was thrown from the car to the ground. Sifuentes was repairing his 2001 Volkswagen Sedan and watching a friend's son at the time.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon in a Centreville neighborhood. Sifuentes' family members from across the country arrived Monday.

“He will be remembered with much love with the biggest smile that he always had on his face.... what was going on,” said Sifuentes cousin, Roxana Raffle.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash, and Sifuentes leaves behind a brother and sister.

He was single and would have marked his 30th birthday this August.