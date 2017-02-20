Police search for 15-year-old girl last seen in Dumfries

- Authorities need help locating a 15-year-old missing and endangered girl who was last seen in Dumfries.

Makayla Mattei walked away from her home located in the 2800 block of Banks Ct in Dumfries on February 17 around 6:45 p.m.

Although Mattei left her home voluntarily, she may be in need of assistance because of some medical issues.

Mattei is described as a black female, 5’04”, 180lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark colored leggings, pink zip-up Georgia State hoodie and a black Georgia State backpack.

Anyone with information on Mattei’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.