Falls Church middle school math teacher arrested for felony aggravated sexual battery

- A middle school teacher in Falls Church has been arrested, charged with two counts of felony aggravated sexual battery.

Jose Daniel Estrada, 36 of Clifton, Virginia was immediately removed from his assignment last month as a math teacher at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School, according to the City of Falls Church Police.

According to officials, the incidents were reported to the police by Falls Church City Public Schools on January 17. The victims are two female students at the school.

Throughout the investigation, police detectives collaborated with Child Protective Services and school administration.

Estrada is being held at the Arlington County Jail, according to police.

Detectives believe that there may be other victims and would like to hear from anyone whose child might have had inappropriate contact with Estrada. Anyone with information about this case should contact the City of Falls Church Police at 703-248-5327 (TTY 711).