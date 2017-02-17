Virginia dance instructor arrested for multiple sex offenses

- A 19-year-old dance instructor was arrested Thursday night for alleged sexual offenses and a sexual relationship with a teen girl, who was a student at the dance school, according to Fairfax County Police.

Chase Clark Pleko,19, of Sterling, was an instructor at Adrenaline Dance Studio as well as Stage Door in Manassas.

Dance instructor arrested for multiple sex offenses https://t.co/eAEDezExGY pic.twitter.com/bFdCLor5P1 — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) February 17, 2017

Pleko was charged with five counts of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography in addition to carnal knowledge of child between thirteen and fifteen years of age.

An early investigation determined that Pleko was "inappropriately communicating with a 13-year-old and two 14-year-old girls." The communication happened between Dec. 2015 and Nov. 2016. It is alleged that Pleko had a sexual relationship with one of the girls while she was 14, according to officials.

Detectives believe that there might be other victims and would like to hear from anyone who may be concerned that their child might have had inappropriate contact with Peklo. We are asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact Detective McCoy at 703-246-7898, or contact Crime Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.