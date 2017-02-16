5 suspects facing murder charges in death of 15-year-old girl

- Authorities say that five of ten suspects in connection with the gang murder of a 15-year-old girl found dead near an industrial park in Virginia are now facing murder charges.

Jose Ivan Castillo Rivas, 18, 5800 block of Brunswick Street, Springfield, Wilmer A. Sanchez Serrano, 21, a 17-year-old girl from Alexandria and two 17-year-old boys, one of Annandale, and the other of Springfield, according to officials.

The other suspects who have been charged with abduction and gang participation are Cindy Blanco Hernandez, 18, Aldair J. Miranda Carcamo, 18, a 15-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy, according to officials.

The remains of 15-year-old Damaris Reyes Rivas were found on Saturday near an industrial park in the Springfield area of Fairfax County. Police believe Rivas was held against her will, taken to Lake Accotink Park and assaulted before she was killed and left nearby in the 7100 block of Wimsatt Road. Detectives believe this all happened on or around Jan. 8. FOX 5 has also learned there is video connected to this case, but police would not elaborate.

Police say the arrests are part of several cases involving an area gang and involve multiple overlapping investigations with multiple suspects. Police would not identify the gang involved, but FOX 5 has learned that it is MS-13 behind the violence around the area.