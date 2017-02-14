Alexandria chocolate shop receives support after white nationalist moves upstairs Virginia News Alexandria chocolate shop receives support after white nationalist moves upstairs A chocolate shop in Alexandria, Va. has come under fire in recent weeks not because of anything it has done but because of who lives in an apartment above their store.

- A chocolate shop in Alexandria, Va. has come under fire in recent weeks not because of anything it has done but because of who lives in an apartment above their store.

Protesters have demonstrated outside Bluprint Chocolatiers.

Turns out the person renting an apartment above them is a white nationalist named Richard Spencer.

Demonstrators have protested Spencer's presence and the policies he believes. But they have erroneously linked the chocolate shop owners to Spencer.

The couple says they have no association with him, and on Tuesday people turned out to support the store.

The outpouring was so big that the store ran out of chocolate by noontime.

The chocolate shop owners say they've heard from some customers who say they're afraid to shop at their store because of the protests.

Kim and Bruce Gustafson want people to know everyone is welcome in their store and they've even posted that message on their front window.