MISSING: 17-year-old girl missing from Alexandria

- A 17-year-old girl is missing from Alexandria, Virginia.

Venus Lorena Romero Iraheta voluntarily left her home on January 15, with a black and red backpack full of clothes, according to officials.

Venus’s mother reported her missing the day she left, and she was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

Officials say that due to recent developments in several current and ongoing investigations, detectives now believe Venus might be endangered.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Venus Lorena Romero Iraheta is asked to contact Detective Dean Tran at 703-246-7514, or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.