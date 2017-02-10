MISSING: 15-year-old girl from Woodbridge

Sierra Kali Adams / Prince William County Police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Officials need the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Woodbridge, Virginia.

Sierra Kali Adams left her home in the 2100 block of Gunsmith Terrace voluntarily around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Prince William County Police.

Police say the teen "may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered."

Officials are asking that anyone with information on Sierra’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

