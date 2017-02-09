Possible norovirus outbreak at Oakridge Elementary School Virginia News Possible norovirus outbreak at Oakridge Elementary School Arlington health officials sent the letter home to parents Thursday to let them know that a norovirus, which is highly contagious, had affected a large number of children at Oakridge Elementary School.

- A letter has gone home to parents advising them to keep their children home if they are showing any signs of sickness.

The letter says the health department is recommending that parents keep their children home for 24 hours after the symptoms stop and to advise their children to scrub their hands well for about 20 seconds before going back to what they were doing.

The letter also says the school is working with the health department to identify cases and shared surfaces are being disinfected daily and after any illnesses at the school.

There are no plans at this time to shut the school down.