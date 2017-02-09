Man found dead inside car in Pentagon City Costco parking lot

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 09 2017 04:14PM EST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 04:26PM EST

ALRINGTON, Va. - A man was found dead inside of a car in Pentagon City on Thursday afternoon. The car was in the parking lot of Costco, according to Arlington Police.

The unidentified man was born in 1941 and officials say his death is not believed to be "suspicious in nature," and there is no threat to the public.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Fern Street around 1:30 p.m., and found the man unresponsive in a car.

