Man found dead inside car in Pentagon City Costco parking lot

- A man was found dead inside of a car in Pentagon City on Thursday afternoon. The car was in the parking lot of Costco, according to Arlington Police.

POLICE ACTIVITY: Death investigation in the 1200 block of S. Fern. Does not appear suspicious. No threat to public. Expect PD in area. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) February 9, 2017

The unidentified man was born in 1941 and officials say his death is not believed to be "suspicious in nature," and there is no threat to the public.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Fern Street around 1:30 p.m., and found the man unresponsive in a car.