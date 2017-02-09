Man's body found in Potomac River

- Officials have recovered a man's body out of the Potomac River Thursday near Old Town Alexandria, Virginia.

APD investigating sudden death-@AlexandriaVAFD conducted water rescue. Adult male was found deceased in water. Investigation is ongoing. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) February 9, 2017

Fire crews were on the scene searching the water for a missing person. D.C. Fire and EMS and D.C.

Police were assisting Alexandria fire in the search, but since the investigation has been turned over to Alexandria Police.

UPDATE: APD has determined that victim did not fall from a boat-last seen standing near water. This is not considered a suspicious death. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) February 9, 2017

A body was recovered in the Potomac River. This incident is turned over to @AlexandriaVAPD. pic.twitter.com/IfOqW9KMWe — Alexandria Fire-EMS (@AlexandriaVAFD) February 9, 2017

