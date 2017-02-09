Man's body found in Potomac River

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 09 2017 03:29PM EST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 04:32PM EST

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Officials have recovered a man's body out of the Potomac River Thursday near Old Town Alexandria, Virginia.

Fire crews were on the scene searching the water for a missing person. D.C. Fire and EMS and D.C.

Police were assisting Alexandria fire in the search, but since the investigation has been turned over to Alexandria Police.

