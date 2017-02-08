Arlington man serving 2 consecutive life terms for murder of estranged wife

- The estranged husband of a 42-year-old Arlington woman has been sentenced to two life terms in prison Wednesday for her murder.

David Black was charged for the murder of his estranged wife Bonnie Black, and was found guilty of first-degree murder months after the crime in 2015.

PREVIOUS: Arlington man arrested for murder of estranged wife

Bonnie was found dead stabbed to death inside her home on 18th Street South back on April 17.

Bonnie was a psychologist with two young children. Her body was discovered after her kids were found wandering outside on the street in their pajamas. The manner of her death was ruled a homicide.

The estranged couple were in the middle of a bitter divorce when the 42-year-old woman was killed.

PREVIOUS: Police search husband's home in Arlington murder probe

In September, authorities executed a search warrant at the home of 46-year-old David Black, who lives nearby where Bonnie Black resided.

Throughout the investigation, police described David Black as a “person of interest.”

In October of 2015, David was charged with first-degree murder and burglary while armed with the intent to commit a felony.

On Wednesday he was sentenced to two life terms in prison.