Search continues for missing Virginia teen, baby

- Officials in Fairfax County continue to search for a missing Springfield area teen and her baby. They are also continuing to encourage the public to help located them.

Lizzy Lizbeth Rivera Colindres, 16, and her 5-month-old son, Aidan David Castillo Rivera, were last seen on Jan. 14 at their home on Rhoden Court in Springfield. Police said Lizzy’s mother reported her missing the next day.

PREVIOUS STORY: Virginia officials search for missing teen and baby

Fairfax County police initially believed that Lizzy left voluntarily with her baby’s father, 18-year-old Jose Ivan Castillo Rivas. But, “new information suggests she and the baby might be in danger and left home out of fear of him," according to Fairfax County police.

On Tuesday investigators released a photo of Jose and asked that anyone who sees him to call police immediately.

UPDATE: Missing teen/baby. Photo of baby's father released, if you see him or Lizzy, call us immediately. https://t.co/BdgoxQ65NS pic.twitter.com/8d2rXwnzef — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) February 7, 2017

Detectives will be canvassing the Rhoden Court area Tuesday seeking information about the missing juveniles and have been working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to spread the word.

NOTE TO MEDIA: Detectives will be canvassing the area of Rhoden Ct TODAY starting around 1130am. — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) February 7, 2017

Jose is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Lizzy is described as Hispanic, 5’6” tall and 125 pounds. She has long black hair with light-colored strips and wears glasses.

If anyone has information on Lizzy’s or Castillo Rivas’ whereabouts, please contact Detective M. Fox (571-489-1796) or Detective K. Mason (571-585-2378) or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131. You can also contact Crime Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637).