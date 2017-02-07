Human remains found in Woodbridge identified as missing man

PHOTO: Prince William County Police / Alan Cohee
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 07 2017 10:24AM EST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 10:25AM EST

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Human remains found in a wooded area in Woodbridge Saturday afternoon have been identified as Alan Cohee, according to Prince William County police.

Cohee had been missing since November.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, officers responded to a wooded area in the 1100 block of Marseille Lane in Woodbridge at 2:50 p.m. after human remains were discovered there. For further examination and identification the remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office.

Then, on Monday, the medical examiner's office confirmed that the remains were that of Cohee, 61, of Woodbridge, who was reported to police as missing and endangered on Nov. 11 by family members.

Cohee was last seen on Nov. 10 and no one had contact with him since then.

His death was classified as a suicide, and police say foul play is not suspect.

