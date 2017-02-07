Human remains found in Woodbridge identified as missing man

- Human remains found in a wooded area in Woodbridge Saturday afternoon have been identified as Alan Cohee, according to Prince William County police.

Cohee had been missing since November.

We continue to ask for your assistance in locating #missing adult Alan Cohee since November 11th ThankU for retweets https://t.co/3aAc6Jnsfy pic.twitter.com/siJGAmNFj8 — Prince William PD (@PWCPoliceDept) December 30, 2016

On Saturday, Feb. 4, officers responded to a wooded area in the 1100 block of Marseille Lane in Woodbridge at 2:50 p.m. after human remains were discovered there. For further examination and identification the remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office.

Then, on Monday, the medical examiner's office confirmed that the remains were that of Cohee, 61, of Woodbridge, who was reported to police as missing and endangered on Nov. 11 by family members.

Cohee was last seen on Nov. 10 and no one had contact with him since then.

His death was classified as a suicide, and police say foul play is not suspect.