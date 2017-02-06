Virginia mom charged in 6-year-old daughter's shooting death

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff says a woman has been charged with fatally shooting her 6-year-old daughter.

WDBJ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jToyxE ) that Bath County Sheriff Robert Plecker says dispatchers got a call Saturday night reporting a shooting. Deputies responded to the area in Hot Springs and found 27-year-old Darla Hise, who led a deputy to her home, where they found the girl dead.

A weapon was found in the home and her 3-year-old son, who was also home, was placed in the care of other family.

Investigators obtained a statement from Hise on Sunday morning after she spent the night in the hospital and Plecker says Hise was charged with first-degree murder.

The girl's name hasn't been released. Her body will be taken to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke.

