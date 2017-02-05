More than 3,000 without power in Arlington on Super Bowl Sunday

More than 3,000 Dominion customers are without power on Super Bowl Sunday in Arlington.

Dominion’s website says that over 3,000 people are without power in Arlington and around 35 are without it in Alexandria.

Arlington County police said lights were not working at some intersections in the Ballston-Virginia Square area and officers were helping with traffic control in the 4200 block of Wilson Blvd.

Drivers should treat all intersections affected by the power outage as a four-way stop, according to Arlington County, Va. Police Department.