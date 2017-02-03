Woman struck, killed while crossing intersection in Fairfax County Virginia News Woman struck, killed while crossing intersection in Fairfax County A woman was struck and killed as she was crossing a busy intersection in Fairfax County Thursday evening.

Residents of Fairfax County say the intersection, Braddock Road and Little River Turnpike can be extremely dangerous.

Police say 58-year- old Waneta Achaj was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk when she was struck by a man driving a pickup truck. He remained on the scene.

Achaj was wearing dark clothing at the time of the accident that happened around 8:00 p.m., and the driver was apparently making a right turn off Braddock onto Little River Turnpike. The intersection is nestled between two major shopping centers.

Neighbors say Achaj was retired, single and well liked in the neighborhood. They also say she often had unique displays outside her home for the holidays.

Neighbor Steve Webster says the particular intersection where the accident occurred can be a dangerous one because drivers often try to beat the light.

“People are going to work, they're going to a lot of things and that intersection has got left turning and right turning from all lanes. People try to make the light and that doesn't work,” Webster said.

Police say they do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in this accident, and that most of the pedestrian accidents happen between six and seven in the morning or five and 10 p.m. when there's less daylight.