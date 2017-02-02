VIDEO: Metro bus driver accused of racist rant Virginia News VIDEO: Metro bus driver accused of racist rant A man in Virginia says he was the target of a metro bus driver's racist rant, and he has video that shows the incident.

"What's the recording gonna do? I'm not ignorant like you. I'm not going to fight you."

The video shows the aftermath of an emotional encounter between a metro bus driver and another motorist.

EXCLUSIVE: @MarinaMarraco talks to man who says he was called the N word by a #WMATA bus driver. More at 10/11 on @fox5dc. pic.twitter.com/Ybvu9Si7Vb — Van Applegate (@VBagate) February 3, 2017

"He pulled up opened the door. I figure he was gonna tell me I'm driving real slow and he like man you don't own the road like I'm trying to find my location. He said you're a typical m-f n-. I was just sort of like in shock,” said Maurice Green. Maurice says the metro driver called him the n-word just seconds prior to the confrontation that is shown on his video.

Maurice says he owed it to himself to confront the metro driver who quickly looked for things to get physical, but he walked away choosing what he says to be the bigger person.

Watch the video above for the encounter.