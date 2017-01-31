Virginia officials search for missing teen and baby

- Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen and her baby, according to Fairfax County police.

Lizzy Lizbeth Rivera Colindres, 16, and her 5-month-old son, Aidan David Castillo Rivera, were last seen on Jan. 14 at their home on Rhoden Court in Springfield. Police said Lizzy’s mother reported her missing the next day.

Help us find this missing teen and her baby https://t.co/qw23WGtSYu pic.twitter.com/7AcEkOVgHE — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) January 31, 2017

Police initially believed that Lizzy left voluntarily with her baby’s father, 18-year-old Jose Ivan Castillo Rivas. But, “new information suggests she and the baby might be in danger and left home out of fear of him," according to Fairfax County police.

Lizzy is described as Hispanic, 5’6” tall and 125 pounds. She has long black hair with light-colored strips and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Mason at 571-585-2378 or Detective M. Fox at 571-489-1796 or the Fairfax County police at 703-691-2131 or you can contact Crime Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637).