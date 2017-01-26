7-Eleven clerk shoots armed suspect during robbery

- A robbery suspect is in the hospital after he was shot by a store clerk in Winchester late Wednesday night, according to the Winchester Police Department.

According to officials, a male suspect wearing a mask entered the 7-Eleven business on 1851 S. Pleasant Valley Road, displayed a weapon, and demanded money just before midnight. He held the female clerk at gunpoint and forced her outside, at the time the clerk was able to grab her own personal weapon and defend herself.

The clerk fired her weapon and struck the suspect several times. The suspect, Kahlil Alexander Kirton, 33, of Winchester, is charged with armed robbery, abduction, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, and wearing a mask in public.

Kirton was admitted to Winchester Medical Center for his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Winchester Police ask that anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call the Winchester Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (540) 545-4704, or Crime Solvers at (540) 665 TIPS (8477).