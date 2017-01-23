Car stolen with child inside in Alexandria Virginia News Car stolen with child inside in Alexandria Police say a child has been found safe after the car he was inside of was stolen at a shopping center in Alexandria.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when a mother was using the ATM at a Capital One bank in the Bradlee Shopping Center on King Street. Police said she left the car running with her son in the backseat when a person got in and drove away.

However, police say the suspect abandoned the car in the shopping center's parking lot and the child was reunited with his mother.

Investigators say the unknown suspect got into another vehicle described as a black SUV with an accomplice inside to get away.