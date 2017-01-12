Juvenile charged after baby found in plastic container

Robert Valencia | Flickr
Robert Valencia | Flickr

Posted:Jan 12 2017 10:59AM EST

Updated:Jan 12 2017 10:59AM EST

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police say a juvenile has been charged with trying to kill her baby after the child was found in a plastic container in Roanoke.

Roanoke police say in a news release that officers went to the home Jan. 5 after being called to investigate suspicious circumstances involving a newborn.

Authorities say the mother first denied having the baby, but an officer heard the child cry in her bedroom.

Roanoke police spokesman Scott Leamon said in a telephone interview Thursday that the infant was found inside a medium-size plastic tub with the lid closed. Both the child and the mother were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The mother was charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and child neglect. She was taken to a detention center. Her age wasn't released.

WSET-TV reports that officials say the baby remains hospitalized.


Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories