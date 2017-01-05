Four arrested in connection to Manassas shooting

- Four people, including one juvenile have been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in Manassas on Wednesday.

Jonathan Joseph Aviles, 20, Steven Joseph Roldan, 18, Diego Martinez, 18, and 17-year-old male juvenile were all taken into custody for the incident. Aviles is the suspect who struck both the 16 and 17-year-old victims.

The victims were walking through a wooded path the area of Rixlew Ln and Ashton Ave in Manassas when they were approached by Aviles and the juvenile. That is when Aviles showed his gun and struck both the victims, striking on of them in the upper body.

Roldan and Martinez were waiting in a vehicle nearby, and all the suspects fled the scene, according to officials. Police say the suspects were connected to the gang “South Side,” and that the incident was not random.

Both the victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Aviles was arrested on 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding, 1 count of malicious wounding, 2 counts of gang participation, and 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The other suspects were charges with 1 count of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding and 1 count of conspiracy to commit gang participation.

Officials also located the vehicle involved in the shooting later that evening in the 7900 block of Community Dr.