- A building in Arlington has been evacuated due to a possible hazmat situation, according to Arlington County Fire Department.

The building is located at 3003 Washington Blvd, and crews are investigating a possible Freon leak.

#Breaking Units on scene of a HAZMAT situation at 3003 Washington Blvd. Building being evacuated. Crews are investigating a Freon leak. — Arlington Fire (@ACFDPIO) December 30, 2016

Stay with FOX 5 as more information becomes available.