17-year-old Va. boy last seen in Reston found safe

Photo Courtesty of Fairfax County Police Department.
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Dec 29 2016 06:10AM EST

Updated:Dec 29 2016 04:01PM EST

UPDATE: Fairfax County police say located Elliott Byrum has been found in good health in Reston and is being reunited with his family.

RESTON, Va. -- Officials are searching for a critically missing 17-year-old boy who was last seen in front of North Point Giant grocery store in Reston on Wednesday.

Elliot Byrum’s family believes he may be in danger, and are concerned for his wellbeing due to mental disabilities. Elliot never reported for work and has been missing ever since.

He is 5’9” tall and 110 pounds, according to officials. He has brown hair, brown eyes and may be wearing his “Giant” grocery work t-shirt.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Byrum is asked to contact Detective Bill Woolf at 703-246-4059 or the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131 or Crime Solvers at 1-865-411-TIPS (Callers may remain anonymous).

