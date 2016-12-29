17-year-old Va. boy last seen in Reston found safe

UPDATE: Fairfax County police say located Elliott Byrum has been found in good health in Reston and is being reunited with his family.

Critical Missing Teen Found in Reston. Thank you for sharing & calling in w/ info about Elliott Byrum. https://t.co/41Gsitu8CW pic.twitter.com/NlyqmCuNsZ — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) December 29, 2016

RESTON, Va. -- Officials are searching for a critically missing 17-year-old boy who was last seen in front of North Point Giant grocery store in Reston on Wednesday.

Critical missing teen. Elliot Byrum never showed up for work in Reston. Please help us find him. https://t.co/4BbnY0gsdW pic.twitter.com/Z3tBR4QqHP — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) December 29, 2016

Elliot Byrum’s family believes he may be in danger, and are concerned for his wellbeing due to mental disabilities. Elliot never reported for work and has been missing ever since.

He is 5’9” tall and 110 pounds, according to officials. He has brown hair, brown eyes and may be wearing his “Giant” grocery work t-shirt.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Byrum is asked to contact Detective Bill Woolf at 703-246-4059 or the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131 or Crime Solvers at 1-865-411-TIPS (Callers may remain anonymous).