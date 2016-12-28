Va. man arrested for shooting 2 teenagers

A Virginia man has been arrested and charged with shooting two teenagers in Stafford, Virginia.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Sierra Drive early Wednesday around 1:23 a.m., according to officials.

When officers arrived, they found two 15-year old boys who had been shot multiple times. The boys informed the officers that they had fled from the suspect who had shot them and were able to provide officers a description.

The suspect was later found at a nearby 7-Eleven located at 324 White Oak Road. The suspect is identified as 27-year old Karl Heinz Depuy.

Depuy faces attempted murder and gun charges. He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on no bond, and the investigation is ongoing.