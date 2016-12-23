22-year-old woman dead in Va. crash, driver charged with DUI

A 22-year-old woman is dead, and a man has been charged with DUI after a car crash in Centreville, Va. early Friday morning, according to Fairfax County Police.

Carlos Lopez Umanzor, 31, of Manassas, was speeding in a southbound lane of Ordway Road at 1 a.m. when he crossed over the double yellow lines to pass a vehicle. He lost control of the car, and it ran off the road, according to officials.

The car rolled over, and Umanzor's passenger, 22-year-old Darling Ramirez, was ejected from inside the car. Unfortunately she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Umanzor was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Then, once he was medically cleared, Umanzor was taken to the Adult Dentention Center and charged with driving while intoxicated.

At this time, investigators believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. Additional charges could be placed pending the outcome of the investigation, officials said.