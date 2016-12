Two of three Siberian Lynx felines were stolen from Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Winchester, Va.

The owner of the park reported that the two Lynx were stolen sometime between 6:00 p.m. on December 19 and 3:30 p.m. on December 20.

The Lynx are only 10 months old and they are worth around $4,000 each.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162, or Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS.