Police: Man indicted in Norfolk woman's 1981 slaying

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say a man has been indicted in the slaying of a Norfolk woman 35 years ago.

The Norfolk Police Department says 66-year-old Daniel Johnston was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Donna Walker.

Walker was found dead in her apartment in September 1981. Police were unable to find a suspect until the department's cold case unit started reviewing the case in 2013.

Police say a three-year investigation led them to seek charges against Johnston.

Johnston is being held at the Elmira Correctional Facility in New York on unrelated charges and will be extradited to Virginia.

A spokeswoman for the Norfolk commonwealth's attorney says she does not know if Johnston has an attorney.



