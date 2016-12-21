Arlington officials investigate attempted abduction of 12-year-old girl

Arlington county police say when a 10-year-old girl got off the school bus Monday she was approached by a man who was trying to take her.

It happened in the 600 Block of 15 Street South. The victim described the suspect as speaking with a British accent as he offered her candy and reported to have dogs inside his van.

When the victim refused, the suspect grabbed her backpack and jacket before the victim was able to escape.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his 20's with black hair and wearing a black shirt and possibly red pants at the time of the incident.

His vehicle is described as a white van with a sliding side door. Police say they have increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual or details surrounding this incident is asked to contact Detective K. Bercovicz of the Arlington County Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 703.228.4235 or at Kbercovicz@arlingtonva.us. To report information anonymously, contact the Arlington County Crime Solvers at 866.411.TIPS (8477).