Whataburger staff planned birthday surprise for regular diner turning 80

- A fast food chain surprised their number one customer with a sweet gesture for his birthday.

Mr. Ed Johnson recently turned 80 years young. And to celebrate the big day, a Whataburger he visits every morning for breakfast planned a little something for him.

Ever since his wife of 59 years passed away, Mr. Johnson started going to Whataburger for his a.m. meal.

Emma Carr, Mr. Johnson's niece, told FOX 5 he began frequenting the chain as a means to get out of the house to meet new people and to start feeling more like his old self.

She said, "He is a very social person naturally, so he got to chatting with the local customers and workers."

And with such a bubbly personality, he quickly became everyone's bestie.

About a week again, Salvador Saucedo, the general manager of the Sunland Park Drive location, inquired about Mr. Johnson's birthday.

Upon hearing the approaching date, Saucedo told him they'd be waiting for Mr. Johnson on the special day.

And on the big day, Mr. Johnson walked into a cake, balloons, and all his Whataburger pals in celebration mode.

We're not crying, you are!

Emma tweeted out their picture and of course it went viral.

"My grandpa goes to @Whataburger everyday for breakfast so the local workers surprised him today with a cake&balloons for his birthday."