Dog from viral maternity shoot gives birth to litter of healthy puppies

The wait is over, Heidi the dog and her human welcomed a litter of healthy puppies and they're the cutest.

Remember when Daquan Collins set the bar for pet owners through a hilarious maternity shoot for his pregnant dog?

Since then, the internet has screamed for pup-dates and he has happily obliged.

On the evening of July 24, Heidi gave light to a gang of little fur balls. The exhausted, but happy mom is doing well.

Collins tweeted a picture of the beautiful mother and babies.

"FOR everybody who's been waiting to see heidi and her babies."

Cuteness overload, we can't handle it.

Big congratulations to the happy family!