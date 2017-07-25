Dog from viral maternity shoot gives birth to litter of healthy puppies

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jul 25 2017 03:45PM EDT

Updated: Jul 25 2017 04:22PM EDT

The wait is over, Heidi the dog and her human welcomed a litter of healthy puppies and they're the cutest. 

Remember when Daquan Collins set the bar for pet owners through a hilarious maternity shoot for his pregnant dog

Since then, the internet has screamed for pup-dates and he has happily obliged. 

On the evening of July 24, Heidi gave light to a gang of little fur balls. The exhausted, but happy mom is doing well. 

Collins tweeted a picture of the beautiful mother and babies. 

"FOR everybody who's been waiting to see heidi and her babies."

Cuteness overload, we can't handle it. 

Big congratulations to the happy family!

 
Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories