Dog from viral maternity shoot gives birth to litter of healthy puppies
The wait is over, Heidi the dog and her human welcomed a litter of healthy puppies and they're the cutest.
Remember when Daquan Collins set the bar for pet owners through a hilarious maternity shoot for his pregnant dog?
Since then, the internet has screamed for pup-dates and he has happily obliged.
On the evening of July 24, Heidi gave light to a gang of little fur balls. The exhausted, but happy mom is doing well.
Collins tweeted a picture of the beautiful mother and babies.
"FOR everybody who's been waiting to see heidi and her babies."
"FOR everybody who's been waiting to see heidi and her babies ❤️😍"
Cuteness overload, we can't handle it.
Big congratulations to the happy family!