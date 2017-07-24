Microsoft Paint to be killed off after 32 years

After 32 years, Microsoft Paint has drawn it's last line.

Microsoft is kicking the bucket on MS Paint. The beloved editing program will no longer receive updates this fall.

In fact, Microsoft has already dubbed MS Paint as a "deprecated" feature on a support page via their website.

What that means is there are no active development plans and it might be removed in future releases.

While newer versions of the Windows operating system include other graphic editors,such as Paint 3D (still in development), non can compare to the childhood treasure, MS Paint!