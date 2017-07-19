Photobombing deer makes new friends in photo shoots

- A photobombing deer in Fort Worth’s Eagle Mountain Park is making for some unforgettable pictures for a couple of North Texas families.

Crystal Wise was taking pictures of Myla and her lemonade stand when an unexpected visitor came into the frame.

A deer in the park noticed the lemonade stand and even helped himself to the cold beverage. Wise says Myla wasn’t scared of the deer and actually acted like they were old friends.

“He came to the lemonade stand and was licking the front of it. Almost looked like he was ordering lemonade,” Wise said. “She was giggling and laughing, and they were interacting together. It was amazing. It was magical."

It wasn’t the first time the deer has wandered into a photo shoot.

Photographer Camie Bolin was at the same park taking pictures of her client, Camden, when the photobombing deer came back in the picture.

Initially, it looked like Camden wasn’t as thrilled as Myla was about their four-legged friend but quickly warmed up to the deer just in time for some adorable photos.