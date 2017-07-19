WATCH: Man shoots AT&T truck tires, grille

- Video has been released of what police say is a retired Miami-Dade firefighter shooting AT&T trucks parked on the road in front of his man's house.

An employee with AT&T took the video while he was on the phone with 911 dispatchers. He told the dispatcher there was someone still in the bucket raised above the truck being shot at.

According to WSVN 7 News Miami, the man was apparently angry and wanted the trucks moved away from his property.

Hialeah Police said AT&T employees were working on phone lines when the resident, 64-year-old Jorge Jove, approached them around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Those employees told the man they would move soon, but that apparently was not good enough for Jove, according to police. They say Jove went back inside and returned with a revolver.

The AT&T employee's video shows the man circle the trucks, shooting out the tires. The hiss of the air can be heard after each bang.

“There’s a guy shooting out my tires. There’s a guy shooting out my tires,” the employee taking the video can be heard saying.

After shooting out the trucks' tires, Jove begins firing into the front grill of a truck with the arm and bucket raised above it. The employee taking the video can be heard telling a dispatcher that another worker is still raised above the truck in the bucket.

No injuries were reported in the incident and police say they are still trying to determine if Jove intended to hit the employees or just the trucks.

AT&T released a statement in response to the incident, saying:

“We’re grateful nobody was hurt, and we’re working with law enforcement in their investigation. Because there’s an active investigation, I need to refer you to them for any questions.”

Jove was taken into custody by Hialeah Police for questioning.