Kendrick Lamar's gift to paralyzed fan melts mom's heart (VIDEO)

- Kendrick Lamar gifted a longtime supporter a wheelchair-accessible van and the fan's mom lost it.

If you think you're a hardcore Kendrick Lamar fan you haven't met Jennifer Phillips. She's been a fan of his music since the start of his career and according to Phillips' Instagram, she's attended all of Kendrick's shows in Dallas, Texas.

During Kendrick's most recent Dallas show, he provided that his love for his supporters is nothing to be questioned.

Because not only did Kendrick write a tear-jerking note to Phillips, he revealed that he was gifting her a new wheelchair -accessible van! And her mom's reaction to the news was heart melting.

Grab your tissues because this video posted on Instagram by Phillips' friend captured the moment Kendrick presented her with the gift.

Phillips also posted the note from Kendrick on Instagram, it read:

"Thank you for always supporting me. Your a inspiration for me. You are strong and positive. Your kind and beautiful. For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure your comfortable driving the city. A gift from me to you. Your always appreciated!"

A few years ago a car accident left Phillips immobile. She's required a wheelchair since and had already been trying to raise money for a wheelchair -accessible van on GoFundMe.

So you can imagine how overwhelmed with joy Phillips' mom was when she heard the news.

Phillips posted a heartfelt response to Kendrick on Instagram, it read:

"So about last night… lol. If you know me or even just look in my Instagram profile for two minutes then you know I am a huge Kendrick Lamar and TDE fan/supporter for YEARS. I've been to every show Kendrick has had in Dallas including the first one that even he forgot about lol and one in Austin. That's 8 shows and not including the other TDE artists shows. I was a big fan of music and concerts before my injury but I never supported and loved a label like theirs before. Of course they have great music but they are also great people. None of them have ever treated me like a stranger or a charity case lol. I didn't meet them because I'm in a wheelchair. I just know great people (shout out to @bluethegreat for the initial in person introduction to Dot & Q). I never supported them for any benefits like this lol. Their music and shows were enough for me. But this is amazing and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all and always will. Thank God for you Kendrick and I will continue to pray for you. And like I said, next time I'm driving myself to your show lol. Thanks to the whole team!"

Congratulations Jennifer Phillips on your new ride. Kendrick, you are the GOAT!